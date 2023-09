EA Sports FC 24: ecco i valori dei giocatori viola, Nico top, Arthur…

FLORENCE, ITALY - AUGUST 31: Nicolás Iván González and Domilson Cordeiro dos Santos known as Dodo of ACF Fiorentina celebrates after scoring a goal during the UEFA Conference League play-off round, second leg match between ACF Fiorentina and Rapid Wien at Artemio Franchi Stadium on August 31, 2023 in Florence, Italy. (Photo by Gabriele Maltinti/Getty Images)