Dalla Bundesliga: due ex-obiettivi viola ancora decisivi

HEIDENHEIM, GERMANY - SEPTEMBER 30: Jan-Niklas Beste of 1.FC Heidenheim celebrates after scoring the team's first goal during the Bundesliga match between 1. FC Heidenheim 1846 and 1. FC Union Berlin at Voith-Arena on September 30, 2023 in Heidenheim, Germany. (Photo by Daniel Kopatsch/Getty Images)