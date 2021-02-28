Biraghi all’intervallo: “A Udine sempre gare difficili”
Le considerazioni a caldo di metà gara
di Redazione VN
UDINE, ITALY - FEBRUARY 28: Cristiano Biraghi of ACF Fiorentina battles for possession with Rodrigo De Paul of Udinese Calcio during the Serie A match between Udinese Calcio and ACF Fiorentina at Dacia Arena on February 28, 2021 in Udine, Italy. Sporting stadiums around Italy remain under strict restrictions due to the Coronavirus Pandemic as Government social distancing laws prohibit fans inside venues resulting in games being played behind closed doors. (Photo by Alessandro Sabattini/Getty Images)