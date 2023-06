Avvocato Alfano stronca la Juventus: “Sport malato, bisognerebbe chiudere tutto”

TURIN, ITALY - MAY 14: Gleison Bremer of Juventus celebrates after scoring his team's second goal with teammates Federico Gatti and Arkadiusz Krystian Milik during the Serie A match between Juventus and US Cremonese at Allianz Stadium on May 14, 2023 in Turin, Italy. (Photo by Daniele Badolato - Juventus FC/Juventus FC via Getty Images)