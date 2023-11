Alluvione, il messaggio della Fiorentina al momento del minuto di silenzio

FLORENCE, ITALY - NOVEMBER 5: Minute of silence in memory of victims of the recent flood in Tuscany, in the provinces of Prato and Florence, in particular in the municipality of Campi Bisenzio during the Serie A TIM match between ACF Fiorentina and Juventus at Stadio Artemio Franchi on November 5, 2023 in Florence, Italy. (Photo by Gabriele Maltinti/Getty Images)