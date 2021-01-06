Acerbi al 45′: “La Fiorentina ha ottimi giocatori, ma vogliamo vincere in tutti i modi”
Le parole all’intervallo
di Redazione VN
ROME, ITALY - JANUARY 06: Francesco Acerbi of SS Lazio compete for the ball with Gioacomo Bonaventura of ACF Fiorentina during the Serie A match between SS Lazio and ACF Fiorentina at Stadio Olimpico on January 06, 2021 in Rome, Italy.
Fine primo tempo di Lazio-Fiorentina, Francesco Acerbi si sofferma ai microfoni di DAZN:
“Sapevamo che sarebbe stata una partita dura, il momento è difficile. La Fiorentina ha giocatori importanti, ma noi vogliamo vincere in tutti i modi. Adesso recuperiamo energie, perché c’è da pedalare nella ripresa”.