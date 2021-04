Angeloni: “Ci tenevamo ad alzare la Coppa con Rocco. Proprietà sempre presente”

PARMA, ITALY - APRIL 28: President of ACF Fiorentina Rocco Commisso lifts the Primavera Italy Cup Trophy as his team celebrates victory after the Primavera TIM Cup Final match between ACF Fiorentina and SS Lazio at Ennio Tardini Stadium on April 28, 2021 in Parma, Italy. (Photo by Marco Rosi - SS Lazio/Getty Images)