Ufficiale, gol in arrivo per la Femminile: ha firmato Hammarlund, i dettagli

MANCHESTER, ENGLAND - DECEMBER 16: Pauline Hammarlund of Goteborg FC warms up ahead of the UEFA Women's Champions League Round of 32 Second Leg match between Manchester City and Goteborg at The Academy Stadium on December 16, 2020 in Manchester, England. The match will be played without fans, behind closed doors as a Covid-19 precaution. (Photo by Alex Livesey/Getty Images)