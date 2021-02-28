Veretout, primo centrocampista francese dopo Platini a segnare 10 gol

L’ex viola Jordan Veretout eguaglia un record che durava da oltre 30 anni. Come riporta Sky Sport, il mediano giallorosso è il primo centrocampista francese dai tempi di Platini a sfondare il muro della doppia cifra, una quota che non era stata avvicinata nemmeno da Zidane. Il gol di questa sera al Milan è infatti il suo decimo sigillo in questo campionato di Serie A. E mercoledì sarà proprio al Franchi contro la squadra che lo ha lanciato in Italia.

