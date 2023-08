VN – A.Moggi al lavoro per Beltran, c’è ottimismo. Occhio a Nico

BUENOS AIRES, ARGENTINA - JUNE 17: Lucas Beltran of River Plate reacts during a Liga Profesional 2023 match between River Plate and Defensa y Justicia at Estadio Mas Monumental Antonio Vespucio Liberti on June 17, 2023 in Buenos Aires, Argentina. The 19th round match had been suspended at 25 minutes of play after a fan fell down from the Sivori High stands and died on June 3. (Photo by Marcelo Endelli/Getty Images)