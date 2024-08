Il Cagliari offre Prati: possibile uno scambio in viola. Le ultime

CAGLIARI, ITALY - MAY 23:Giacomo Bonaventura of Fiorentina in contrast with Matteo Prati of Cagliari during the Serie A TIM match between Cagliari and ACF Fiorentina - Serie A TIM at Sardegna Arena on May 23, 2024 in Cagliari, Italy. (Photo by Enrico Locci/Getty Images)