Fiorentina-Lazio, testa a testa per i portieri: da Carnesecchi a Vicario

FLORENCE, ITALY - APRIL 03: Lucas Sebastián Torreira Di Pascua of ACF Fiorentina looks on next to Guglielmo Vicario goalkeeper of Empoli FC during the Serie A match between ACF Fiorentina and Empoli FC at Stadio Artemio Franchi on April 3, 2022 in Florence, Italy. (Photo by Gabriele Maltinti/Getty Images)