BUENOS AIRES, ARGENTINA - NOVEMBER 24: Fans of River Plate wait for the start of the match that is delayed before the second leg final match of Copa CONMEBOL Libertadores 2018 between River Plate and Boca Juniors at Estadio Monumental Antonio Vespucio Liberti on November 24, 2018 in Buenos Aires, Argentina. (Photo by Marcelo Hernandez/Getty Images)