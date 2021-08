Di Marzio: “Al posto di Ronaldo Allegri vorrebbe Vlahovic, ma è impossibile”

TURIN, ITALY - DECEMBER 22: Cristiano Ronaldo of Juventus competes for the ball with German Pezzella and Nikola Milenkovic of ACF Fiorentina during the Serie A match between Juventus and ACF Fiorentina at Allianz Stadium on December 22, 2020 in Turin, Italy. Sporting stadiums around Italy remain under strict restrictions due to the Coronavirus Pandemic as Government social distancing laws prohibit fans inside venues resulting in games being played behind closed doors. (Photo by Daniele Badolato - Juventus FC/Juventus FC via Getty Images)