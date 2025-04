Celje, sold out con la Fiorentina: “La più importante della nostra storia”

THUN, SWITZERLAND - MARCH 13: (L-R) Mark Zabukovnik, Lukasz Bejger, Damjan Vuklisevic, Svit Seslar, Ricardo Silva, Marco Dulca, Tamar Svetlin, Juanjo Nieto, Zan Karnicnik and Logan Delaurier-Chaubet of Celje pose for a team photo prior to the UEFA Conference League 2024/25 Round of 16 Second Leg match between FC Lugano and NK Celje at Arena Thun on March 13, 2025 in Thun, Switzerland. (Photo by Marcio Machado/Eurasia Sport Images/Getty Images)