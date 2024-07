M.Zanetti: “Abbiamo più tifosi di Fiorentina e Genoa, va riempito il palazzetto”

BOLOGNA, ITALY - MAY 11: Massimo Zanetti, owner of Virtus Segafredo Bologna celebrates with Sergio Scariolo, Head Coach of Virtus Segafredo Bologna at the end of Virtus Segafredo Bologna vs Frutti Extra Bursaspo at Virtus Segafredo Arena on May 11, 2022 in Bologna, Italy. (Photo by Luca Sgamellotti/Euroleague Basketball via Getty Images)