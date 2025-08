Malore all’interno del centro sportivo: muore Jorge Costa, ds del Porto

GONDOMAR, PORTUGAL - JULY 4: Andre Villas-Boas, President of FC Porto, at a public wake held for Diogo Jota and his brother Andre Silva at the Capela da Ressurreicao on July 04, 2025 in Gondomar, Portugal. Diogo Jota was a professional football player for Liverpool FC and the Portuguese national team, while Andre Silva played for FC Penafiel in Portugal's second tier. The wake, attended by friends, fellow players and the Portuguese president, comes the day after the brothers died in a car accident in the province of Zamora, Spain. (Photo by Octavio Passos/Getty Images)