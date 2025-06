La Juventus va da Trump: una visita tra geopolitica, battute e imbarazzi

OSAKA, JAPAN - JUNE 29: U.S. President Donald Trump speaks during a press conference after the G-20 Summit on June 29, 2019 in Osaka, Japan. Trump and Chinese President Xi Jinping agreed to resume trade negotiations on Saturday during their meeting in Osaka at the annual Group of 20 summit, in an attempt to resolve a trade deal between the world's two largest economies. According to reports, both leaders agreed that the U.S. would not impose new tariffs during their discussion as world leaders met in Osaka during the two-day G20 summit to discuss economic, environmental and geopolitical issues. (Photo by Tomohiro Ohsumi/Getty Images)