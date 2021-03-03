Altre news

Juventus-Napoli, dopo cinque mesi è ufficiale il recupero: data e orario

Ufficiale il recupero di Juventus-Napoli

di Redazione VN
TURIN, ITALY - JANUARY 27: Aaron Ramsey of Juventus competes for the ball with Luca Ranieri of SPAL during the Coppa Italia match between Juventus and SPAL at Allianz Stadium on January 27, 2021 in Turin, Italy. Sporting stadiums around Italy remain under strict restrictions due to the Coronavirus Pandemic as Government social distancing laws prohibit fans inside venues resulting in games being played behind closed doors. (Photo by Filippo Alfero - Juventus FC/Juventus FC via Getty Images)
Con un comunicato ufficiale, la Lega Serie A ha reso nota la data in cui verrà recuperata la gara tra Juventus e Napoli, valevole per la 3^ giornata di andata e non disputata in data 4 ottobre 2020: le squadre scenderanno in campo all’Allianz Stadium mercoledì 17 marzo 2021, con inizio alle ore 18.45.

NAPLES, ITALY – JANUARY 17: Matteo Politano of S.S.C. Napoli celebrates with teammate Dries Mertens after scoring their team’s sixth goal during the Serie A match between SSC Napoli and ACF Fiorentina at Stadio Diego Armando Maradona on January 17, 2021 in Naples, Italy. Sporting stadiums around Italy remain under strict restrictions due to the Coronavirus Pandemic as Government social distancing laws prohibit fans inside venues resulting in games being played behind closed doors. (Photo by Francesco Pecoraro/Getty Images)
#Juventus-Napoli
