Juventus-Napoli, dopo cinque mesi è ufficiale il recupero: data e orario
Ufficiale il recupero di Juventus-Napoli
di Redazione VN
TURIN, ITALY - JANUARY 27: Aaron Ramsey of Juventus competes for the ball with Luca Ranieri of SPAL during the Coppa Italia match between Juventus and SPAL at Allianz Stadium on January 27, 2021 in Turin, Italy. Sporting stadiums around Italy remain under strict restrictions due to the Coronavirus Pandemic as Government social distancing laws prohibit fans inside venues resulting in games being played behind closed doors. (Photo by Filippo Alfero - Juventus FC/Juventus FC via Getty Images)
Con un comunicato ufficiale, la Lega Serie A ha reso nota la data in cui verrà recuperata la gara tra Juventus e Napoli, valevole per la 3^ giornata di andata e non disputata in data 4 ottobre 2020: le squadre scenderanno in campo all’Allianz Stadium mercoledì 17 marzo 2021, con inizio alle ore 18.45.