Juventus-Napoli, dopo cinque mesi è ufficiale il recupero: data e orario

Con un comunicato ufficiale, la Lega Serie A ha reso nota la data in cui verrà recuperata la gara tra Juventus e Napoli, valevole per la 3^ giornata di andata e non disputata in data 4 ottobre 2020: le squadre scenderanno in campo all’Allianz Stadium mercoledì 17 marzo 2021, con inizio alle ore 18.45.

