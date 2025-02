Inter-Fiorentina, sugli spalti anche il primo acquisto estivo dei nerazzurri

SALZBURG, AUSTRIA - OCTOBER 23: Petar Sucic of GNK Dinamo challenged by Samson Baidoo of FC Salzburg during the UEFA Champions League 2024/25 League Phase MD3 match between FC Salzburg and GNK Dinamo at Stadion Salzburg on October 23, 2024 in Salzburg, Austria. (Photo by Jasmin Walter/Getty Images)