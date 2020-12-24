Giudice Sportivo, 6 squalificati dopo l’ultimo turno. Cuadrado…
Le decisioni del Giudice Sportivo dopo la 14esima giornata
di Redazione VN
TURIN, ITALY - DECEMBER 22: Juan Cuadrado of Juventus competes for the ball with Cristiano Biraghi of ACF Fiorentina during the Serie A match between Juventus and ACF Fiorentina at Allianz Stadium on December 22, 2020 in Turin, Italy. Sporting stadiums around Italy remain under strict restrictions due to the Coronavirus Pandemic as Government social distancing laws prohibit fans inside venues resulting in games being played behind closed doors. (Photo by Daniele Badolato - Juventus FC/Juventus FC via Getty Images)
Sono sei i giocatori squalificati dal giudice sportivo dopo la quattordicesima giornata di Serie A. Una giornata a Keita Balde e Juan Cuadrado dopo le espulsioni rimediate contro Sassuolo e Fiorentina e stop anche per Cristiano Biraghi, Theo Hernandez, Rodrigo Becao e Claudio Terzi.