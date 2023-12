Ferencvaros, Dibusz e Zachariassen in coro: “Qualificati e imbattuti, fantastico!”

BUDAPEST, HUNGARY - DECEMBER 14: Fabiano Parisi of ACF Fiorentina challenges for the ball with Kristoffer Zachariassen of Ferencvarosi TC during the UEFA Europa Conference League match between Ferencvarosi TC and ACF Fiorentina at Groupama Arena on December 14, 2023 in Budapest, Hungary. (Photo by Laszlo Szirtesi/Getty Images)