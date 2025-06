Il Botafogo pesca tra ex Serie A: presentati Correa ed un ex viola

LISBON, PORTUGAL - OCTOBER 23: Renato Sanches of SL Benfica with Arthur Cabral of SL Benfica before the start of the UEFA Champions League 2024/25 League Phase MD3 match between SL Benfica and Feyenoord at Estadio da Luz on October 23, 2024 in Lisbon, Portugal. (Photo by Gualter Fatia/Getty Images)