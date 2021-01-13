Altre news

Cambia anche l’Inter: Sensi si ferma ancora, al suo posto Vidal

In parità il conto dei cambi dell’ultimo minuto

di Redazione VN
ROME, ITALY - JANUARY 10: Arturo Vidal of FC Internazionale arrives prior to the Serie A match between AS Roma and FC Internazionale at Stadio Olimpico on January 10, 2021 in Rome, Italy.Sporting stadiums around Italy remain under strict restrictions due to the Coronavirus Pandemic as Government social distancing laws prohibit fans inside venues resulting in games being played behind closed doors. (Photo by Claudio Villa - Inter/Inter via Getty Images)
Dopo Bonaventura per Borja Valero, anche l’Inter deve rinunciare ad un titolare annunciato: Sensi ha avuto un problema nelle fasi di riscaldamento, al suo posto gioca Vidal.

MILAN, ITALY – SEPTEMBER 26: Stefano Sensi of FC Internazionale in action during the Serie A match between FC Internazionale and ACF Fiorentina at Stadio Giuseppe Meazza on September 26, 2020 in Milan, Italy. (Photo by Claudio Villa – Inter/Inter via Getty Images)
#Sensi#Vidal
