Baturina conquista la Champions con la Dinamo, ma esce per infortunio

ZAGREB, CROATIA - MARCH 07: Martin Baturina of GNK Dinamo Zagreb runs with the ball whilst under pressure from Soualiho Meite of PAOK FC during the UEFA Europa Conference League 2023/24 round of 16 first leg match between Dinamo Zagreb and PAOK Saloniki at Maksimir Stadium on March 07, 2024 in Zagreb, Croatia. (Photo by Jurij Kodrun/Getty Images)