L’Inter non lascia nulla al caso: Darmian si scalda coi titolari, ecco il motivo

MILAN, ITALY - NOVEMBER 06: Matteo Darmian and Head Coach Simone Inzaghi of FC Internazionale look on during the UEFA Champions League 2024/25 League Phase MD4 match between FC Internazionale Milano and Arsenal FC at Stadio San Siro on November 06, 2024 in Milan, Italy. (Photo by Mattia Ozbot - Inter/Inter via Getty Images)