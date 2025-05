SALZBURG, AUSTRIA - JANUARY 14: (EDITOR'S NOTE: This Handout image was provided by Red Bull Content Pool and may not adhere to Getty Images' editorial policy.) Global Head of Soccer Jürgen Klopp smiles during his presentation as Head Of Global Soccer Red Bull at Hangar 7 on January 14, 2025 in Salzburg, Austria. (Photo by Joerg Mitter/Red Bull Content Pool via Getty Images)