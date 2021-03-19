Milan, verdetti dall’infermeria: in cinque saltano la Fiorentina

Ieri Stefano Pioli si è inventato Castillejo attaccante, dato che Ibrahimovic, unico disponibile, ha un’autonomia di 45 minuti al massimo. Probabile che vedremo la stessa soluzione a Firenze, chissà se a parti invertite. La Gazzetta dello Sport intanto sentenzia, seguendo i vari bollettini medici: un mese di stop per Calabria, che si opera al menisco. Romagnoli deve star fermo tra le due e le tre settimane, Rebic ha problemi all’anca e in ogni caso è squalificato per due giornate, Leao è costretto ai box per quattordici giorni. E tra i lungodegenti c’è anche Mandzukic.