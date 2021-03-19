Milan, verdetti dall’infermeria: in cinque saltano la Fiorentina
Ed è emergenza totale in attacco
di Redazione VN
MILAN, ITALY - MARCH 18: Zlatan Ibrahimovic of AC Milan looks dejected during the UEFA Europa League Round of 16 Second Leg match between AC Milan and Manchester United at San Siro on March 18, 2021 in Milan, Italy. Sporting stadiums around Europe remain under strict restrictions due to the Coronavirus Pandemic as Government social distancing laws prohibit fans inside venues resulting in games being played behind closed doors. (Photo by Emilio Andreoli/Getty Images)
Ieri Stefano Pioli si è inventato Castillejo attaccante, dato che Ibrahimovic, unico disponibile, ha un’autonomia di 45 minuti al massimo. Probabile che vedremo la stessa soluzione a Firenze, chissà se a parti invertite. La Gazzetta dello Sport intanto sentenzia, seguendo i vari bollettini medici: un mese di stop per Calabria, che si opera al menisco. Romagnoli deve star fermo tra le due e le tre settimane, Rebic ha problemi all’anca e in ogni caso è squalificato per due giornate, Leao è costretto ai box per quattordici giorni. E tra i lungodegenti c’è anche Mandzukic.