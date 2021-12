Il baby Alvarez vuole l’Europa, proposto a tre club in Italia: tra questi ACF

MONTEVIDEO, URUGUAY - SEPTEMBER 23: Agustin Alvarez of Peñarol warms up prior to a semi final first leg match between Peñarol and Athletico Paranaense as part Copa CONMEBOL Sudamericana 2021 at Campeon del Siglo Stadium on September 23, 2021 in Montevideo, Uruguay. (Photo by Ernesto Ryan/Getty Images)