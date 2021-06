Fares non passa mai di moda: la Fiorentina si aggiunge ad altri due club

DORTMUND, GERMANY - DECEMBER 02: Mateu Morey of Borussia Dortmund competes for the ball with Mohamed Fares of SS Lazio during the UEFA Champions League Group F stage match between Borussia Dortmund and SS Lazio at Signal Iduna Park on December 02, 2020 in Dortmund, Germany. (Photo by Marco Rosi - SS Lazio/Getty Images)