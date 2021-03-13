Vlahovic social: “Testa bassa e lavorare, dobbiamo fare tanto”
C’è molta felicità, ma anche consapevolezza
di Redazione VN
BENEVENTO, ITALY - MARCH 13: Dusan Vlahovic of AFC Fiorentina poses with the match ball after scoring a hat-trick during the Serie A match between Benevento Calcio and ACF Fiorentina at Stadio Ciro Vigorito on March 13, 2021 in Benevento, Italy. Sporting stadiums around Italy remain under strict restrictions due to the Coronavirus Pandemic as Government social distancing laws prohibit fans inside venues resulting in games being played behind closed doors. (Photo by Francesco Pecoraro/Getty Images)
Dusan Vlahovic è l’eroe di Benevento. Pallone del match a casa per il centravanti serbo, che dopo aver parlato a Sky ha voluto affidare a Instagram altre impressioni:
Grazie alla mia famiglia, tifosi i grandi assenti ancora dopo un anno, alla società al Presidente e alla sua famiglia, ma soprattutto alla Squadra e al Mister e a tutto il lavoro che ogni giorno portiamo avanti! La prima tripletta con questi colori, la prima in Serie A, la prima per la Fiorentina. Testa bassa e lavorare, che dobbiamo fare ancora tanto!