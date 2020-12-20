Leao infrange il record di Poggi: il passaggio di consegne corre sui social
Poggi ha voluto fare i complimenti via social a Leao, autore oggi col Sassuolo del goal più veloce nella storia della Serie A
di Redazione VN
REGGIO NELL'EMILIA, ITALY - DECEMBER 20: Rafael Leao of AC Milan celebrates after scoring their team's first goal during the Serie A match between US Sassuolo and AC Milan at Mapei Stadium - Città del Tricolore on December 20, 2020 in Reggio nell'Emilia, Italy.