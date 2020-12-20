Social

Leao infrange il record di Poggi: il passaggio di consegne corre sui social

Poggi ha voluto fare i complimenti via social a Leao, autore oggi col Sassuolo del goal più veloce nella storia della Serie A

di Redazione VN
REGGIO NELL'EMILIA, ITALY - DECEMBER 20: Rafael Leao of AC Milan celebrates after scoring their team's first goal during the Serie A match between US Sassuolo and AC Milan at Mapei Stadium - Città del Tricolore on December 20, 2020 in Reggio nell'Emilia, Italy. Sporting stadiums around Italy remain under strict restrictions due to the Coronavirus Pandemic as Government social distancing laws prohibit fans inside venues resulting in games being played behind closed doors. (Photo by Alessandro Sabattini/Getty Images)
Paolo Poggi ha visto oggi infrangersi il suo record di “goal lampo” in Serie A, realizzato 19 anni fa ai danni, fra l’altro, della Fiorentina.

L’ex Piacenza ha voluto fare personalmente i complimenti al nuovo detentore del record: Rafael Leao. Il portoghese ha segnato oggi al Sassuolo, dopo soli 6″ e 76 centesimi.

Non si è fatta attendere la risposta del diretto interessato, Rafael Leao.

MILAN, ITALY – DECEMBER 03: Stefano Pioli, Head Coach of A.C. Milan looks on prior to the UEFA Europa League Group H stage match between AC Milan and Celtic at San Siro Stadium on December 03, 2020 in Milan, Italy. Sporting stadiums around Italy remain under strict restrictions due to the Coronavirus Pandemic as Government social distancing laws prohibit fans inside venues resulting in games being played behind closed doors. (Photo by Emilio Andreoli/Getty Images)
