FOTO – Vlahovic a Ribery: “Solo io so quanto mi stai aiutando”
La gratitudine del serbo nei confronti del grande compagno
di Redazione VN
BENEVENTO, ITALY - MARCH 13: Dusan Vlahovic of ACF Fiorentina celebrates with teammate Franck Ribery after scoring his team's second goal during the Serie A match between Benevento Calcio and ACF Fiorentina at Stadio Ciro Vigorito on March 13, 2021 in Benevento, Italy. Sporting stadiums around Italy remain under strict restrictions due to the Coronavirus Pandemic as Government social distancing laws prohibit fans inside venues resulting in games being played behind closed doors. (Photo by Francesco Pecoraro/Getty Images)
Che Franck Ribery possa essere un punto di riferimento per Dusan Vlahovic, questo era chiaro anche prima della tripletta del giovane attaccante serbo a Benevento. Stasera, però, dopo aver postato tutta la propria gioia, il numero 9 viola ha risposto ad un commento di Ribery. Vi proponiamo di seguito la schermata: