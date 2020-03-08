Social

FOTO – L’Udinese durante l’intervallo ricorda Davide Astori

L’immagine proveniente dalla Dacia Arena

di Redazione VN
UDINE, ITALY - MARCH 08: Udinese Calcio and ACF Fiorentina players warm-up in the empty stadium after rules to limit the spread of Covid-19 were been put in place and meant the game would be played behind closed doors at the Serie A match between Udinese Calcio and ACF Fiorentina at Stadio Friuli on March 8, 2020 in Udine, Italy. (Photo by Alessandro Sabattini/Getty Images)
