Rincon avvisa: “La Sampdoria è viva. Con la Fiorentina ci salveremo”

VERONA, ITALY - APRIL 23: (R) Tomas Rincon of UC Sampdoria speaks with (L) Ivan Ilic of Hellas Verona during the Serie A match between Hellas Verona and UC Sampdoria at Stadio Marcantonio Bentegodi on April 23, 2022 in Verona, Italy. (Photo by Pier Marco Tacca/Getty Images)