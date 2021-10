Montali: “Vlahovic patrimonio viola. Commisso? Adotta una strategia precisa”

MILAN, ITALY - SEPTEMBER 14: Director General Ryder Cup 2022 Gian Paolo Montali during a press conference during the Ryder Cup Trophy Tour event on September 14, 2016 in Milan, Italy. The Ryder Cup Trophy Tour will visit several locations across Europe over the coming months to promote the 2016 Ryder Cup which will be held at Hazeltine National Golf Club in Minnesota, from September 30th. (Photo by Guido De Bortoli/Getty Images for Ryder Cup Trophy Tour)