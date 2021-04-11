Mbappé via dal PSG? Il sostituto sarebbe un ex viola
Leonardo avrebbe messo gli occhi su Momo Salah in caso di partenza della stella francese
di Redazione VN
LIVERPOOL, ENGLAND - APRIL 10: Mohamed Salah of Liverpool shoots under pressure from Emiliano Martinez of Aston Villa during the Premier League match between Liverpool and Aston Villa at Anfield on April 10, 2021 in Liverpool, England. Sporting stadiums around the UK remain under strict restrictions due to the Coronavirus Pandemic as Government social distancing laws prohibit fans inside venues resulting in games being played behind closed doors. (Photo by Martin Rickett - Pool/Getty Images)
Si moltiplicano le voci riguardanti un possibile addio di Kylian Mbappé al PSG. Verità o meno, l’uomo mercato dei parigini, Leonardo, starebbe pensando anche a Mohamed Salah, ex viola, che sarebbe una priorità secondo quel che riporta Telefoot. I primi contatti tra le parti si sarebbero già verificati.