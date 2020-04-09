Adam Le Fondre è un calciatore inglese, attaccante da oltre 100 gol in una carriera a cavallo tra la Premier League e la Championship, attualmente in forza al Sidney FC. In questo momento complicato, anche lui ha pubblicato la squadra con la quale sta giocando a Football Manager, che è proprio la Fiorentina, addirittura nella stagione 26-27. Proprio come vi avevamo chiesto di fare nel nostro contest, anche lui ha pubblicato la sua rosa e i migliori giocatori.

3/4s of the way through my first season at @acffiorentina tough job slashing the wage bill an creating a competitive squad too! Sat 6th at the min an still not out the running for champs league footy!! My star player who I forced to stay! You can see why