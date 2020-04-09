Altre news

Le Fondre partecipa al nostro contest: ecco la sua Fiorentina su Football Manager

Vi abbiamo chiesto di mandarci la vostra Fiorentina, creata sui videogiochi di calcio, ecco la squadra di Le Fondre

di Redazione VN
SYDNEY, AUSTRALIA - MARCH 04: Adam Le Fondre of Sydney celebrates scoring a goal during the AFC Champions League Preliminary Stage match between Sydney FC and Jeonbuk Hyundai Motors FC at Netstrata Jubilee Stadium on March 04, 2020 in Sydney, Australia. (Photo by Jason McCawley/Getty Images)
Adam Le Fondre è un calciatore inglese, attaccante da oltre 100 gol in una carriera a cavallo tra la Premier League e la Championship, attualmente in forza al Sidney FC. In questo momento complicato, anche lui ha pubblicato la squadra con la quale sta giocando a Football Manager, che è proprio la Fiorentina, addirittura nella stagione 26-27. Proprio come vi avevamo chiesto di fare nel nostro contest, anche lui ha pubblicato la sua rosa e i migliori giocatori.

