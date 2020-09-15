Hertha, arriva un altro attaccante. Indizio di mercato o spalla per Piatek?
Hertha, arriva un altro attaccante. Indizio di mercato o spalla per Piatek?
Il post dei tedeschi sui social
di Redazione VN
BERLIN, GERMANY - FEBRUARY 22: Anga Dedryck Boyata of Hertha Berlin and Jhon Cordoba of 1. FC Koeln battle for possession during the Bundesliga match between Hertha BSC and 1. FC Koeln at Olympiastadion on February 22, 2020 in Berlin, Germany. (Photo by Maja Hitij/Bongarts/Getty Images)
L’Hertha Berlino dà il benvenuto su Instagram al suo nuovo attaccante, Jhon Cordoba, proveniente dal Colonia. Il suo arrivo va a colmare il vuoto lasciato da Ibisevic, ma può essere letto anche come indizio sulla possibile partenza di Piatek. Di certo, il polacco non sarebbe mai partito senza un attaccante che potesse farne le veci. Ecco il post: