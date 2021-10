Coincidenza con le cresime, il don fa spostare la sede del match di Eccellenza

YORK, ENGLAND - APRIL 04: The Right Reverend Dr Jonathan Frost, Dean of York, gives Holy Communion during the Easter Sermon at York Minster at York Minster on April 04, 2021 in York, England. The is the Archbishop’s first Easter Sermon since taking up position at York Minster. A socially distanced congregation of 75 people attended the service with live streaming provided for those who wanted to watch from their home. (Photo by Ian Forsyth/Getty Images)