Le spregevoli polemiche sul rinvio. E qualcuno ricorda l’alluvione

BERGAMO, ITALY - MARCH 17: General view inside the stadium as the match being postponed due to Joe Barone, CEO of ACFC Fiorentina (not pictured) suffering a heart attack during the Serie A TIM match between Atalanta BC and ACF Fiorentina at Gewiss Stadium on March 17, 2024 in Bergamo, Italy. (Photo by Emilio Andreoli/Getty Images)