I numeri che non ti aspetti: Fiorentina da record a Bruges

BRUGES, BELGIUM - MAY 08: Players and staff of ACF Fiorentina celebrate after reaching the final of the UEFA Europa Conference League following the UEFA Europa Conference League 2023/24 Semi-Final second leg match between Club Brugge and ACF Fiorentina at Jan Breydelstadion on May 08, 2024 in Bruges, Belgium. (Photo by Dean Mouhtaropoulos/Getty Images)