Sorteggio Conference League: tutte le fasce, gli scenari migliore e peggiore

UEFA Europa Conference League final ambassador Czech former footballer Vladimir Smicer shows the paper slip of ACF Fiorentina (ITA) during the draw for the quarter-final, semi-final and final of the 2022-2023 UEFA Europa Conference League football tournament, in Nyon, on March 17, 2023. (Photo by Fabrice COFFRINI / AFP) (Photo by FABRICE COFFRINI/AFP via Getty Images)