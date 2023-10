La Conference teme il Fenerbahce, i turchi dominano in patria e non solo

ISTANBUL, TURKEY - MARCH 16: Enner Valencia of Fenerbahce celebrates with Joshua King and team mates after scoring the team's first goal from a penalty kick during the UEFA Europa League round of 16 leg two match between Fenerbahce and Sevilla FC at Ulker Sukru Saracoglu Stadium on March 16, 2023 in Istanbul, Turkey. (Photo by Ahmad Mora/Getty Images)