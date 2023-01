Mercato attaccanti, scatto Zapata: c’è la formula, superati altri due candidati

BERGAMO, ITALY - MAY 21: Duvan Zapata (C) of Atalanta BC competes for the ball with Guglielmo Vicario (L) and Sebastiano Luperto (R) of Empoli Calcio during the Serie A match between Atalanta BC and Empoli FC at Gewiss Stadium on May 21, 2022 in Bergamo, Italy. (Photo by Marco Luzzani/Getty Images)