VIDEO – L’Atalanta sbaglia il cambio e Gasperini si infuria!

Redazione VN
1 dicembre

Curioso episodio in Atalanta-Sporting: Teun Koopmeiners è stato sostituito per errore dai bergamaschi. L'arbitro è stato inflessibile, e così l'olandese è stato costretto a rimanere fuori.