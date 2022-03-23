Questo sito contribuisce alla audience de
Il tuo profilo
Log out
Esclusive
Statistiche
Stampa
Calciomercato
Giovanili
News viola
Altre news
Video
LINKS
CALENDARIO 2021/22
BLOG GUETTA
NUMERICALCIO.IT
TUTTITALENTI.COM
VIDEO – La Juventus e il falso in bilancio: ecco le tappe dell’inchiesta Prisma
L'indagine
VIDEO – La Juventus e il falso in bilancio: ecco le tappe dell’inchiesta Prisma
Redazione VN
24 marzo
Commenta
Ecco a voi tutte le tappe dell'inchiesta Prisma che vede al centro la Juventus, accusata di falso in bilancio