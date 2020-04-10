Social

VIDEO – Sguardo al passato: dieci anni fa la meteora Keirrison fermava l’Inter di Mourinho

VIDEO – Sguardo al passato: dieci anni fa la meteora Keirrison fermava l’Inter di Mourinho

La Fiorentina ricorda su Twitter la sfida coi nerazzurri di Mourinho, destinati in quella stagione al triplete

di Redazione VN
ROME - NOVEMBER 03: Giampaolo Pazzini (L) celebrates with Fiorentina teammates goalkeeper Sebastian Frey, Per Kroldrup and Marco Donadel after scoring the first goal of the Serie A match between SS Lazio and ACF Fiorentina at the Stadio Olimpico on November 03, 2007 in Rome, Italy. (Photo by NewPress/Getty Images)
Dì la tua 0
Dì la tua 0

La società gigliata ricorda sui social il pareggio con i nerazzurri di Mourinho, destinati da lì a poco a fare il triplete, in quella stagione.

Fiorentina – Inter 2-2 (Keirrison 11′, Milito 74′, Eto’o 81′, Kroldrup 82′)

Email
Dì la tua 0
#Fiorentina-Inter#keirrison#Mourinho
0 Commenta qui

Inserisci qui il tuo commento

Login / Registrati

Ho dimenticato la Password

Login / Registrati

Ho già un Account

Recupera Password

Ho già un Account

accettazione privacy