ROME, ITALY - SEPTEMBER 26: Beatrix Erzsebe Foerdos of SS Lazio challenges Daniela Sabatino of ACF Fiorentina during the Women Serie A match between SS Lazio and ACF Fiorentina at the Mirko Fersini stadium on September 26, 2021 in Formello, near Rome, Italy. (Photo by Giampiero Sposito/Getty Images)