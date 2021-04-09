Fiorentina, per l’estate piace molto Frattesi

Davide Frattesi piace alla Fiorentina per l’estate
di Redazione VN
CELJE, SLOVENIA - MARCH 30: Davide Frattesi of Italy on the ball as he is is closed down by Aljaz Ploj of Slovenia during the 2021 UEFA European Under-21 Championship Group B match between Italy and Slovenia at Stadion Celje on March 30, 2021 in Celje, Slovenia. Sporting stadiums around Slovenia remain under strict restrictions due to the Coronavirus Pandemic as Government social distancing laws prohibit fans inside venues resulting in games being played behind closed doors. (Photo by Jurij Kodrun/Getty Images)
Nicolò Schira, esperto di mercato, ha parlato del mercato futuro della Fiorentina sul suo profilo Twitter. I viola hanno messo gli occhi su Davide Frattesi, centrocampista classe ’99 di proprietà del Sassuolo ma in prestito al Monza.